The EU says “the link between investment and labour is undeniable” and pledges to use the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment to put pressure on China over forced labour and other worker issues. Photo: AFP The EU says “the link between investment and labour is undeniable” and pledges to use the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment to put pressure on China over forced labour and other worker issues. Photo: AFP
The EU says “the link between investment and labour is undeniable” and pledges to use the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment to put pressure on China over forced labour and other worker issues. Photo: AFP

China-EU investment deal

China /  Diplomacy

China-EU investment deal: Beijing relents on human rights but will it shift on trade unions?

  • The European Union sees the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment as a tool to improve workers’ right to organise and collectively bargain
  • China’s history of resisting trade union reform, including cracking down on labour activists, does not bode well, says Amnesty International

Topic |   China-EU investment deal
Wendy WuKeegan Elmer
Wendy Wu and Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 7:22pm, 30 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The EU says “the link between investment and labour is undeniable” and pledges to use the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment to put pressure on China over forced labour and other worker issues. Photo: AFP The EU says “the link between investment and labour is undeniable” and pledges to use the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment to put pressure on China over forced labour and other worker issues. Photo: AFP
The EU says “the link between investment and labour is undeniable” and pledges to use the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment to put pressure on China over forced labour and other worker issues. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE