Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China-EU investment deal
China-EU investment deal: Joe Biden repeats call for ‘coordinated approach’ to handle Beijing
- US State Department urges ‘strong enforcement/monitoring mechanisms to ensure Beijing lives up to their side of any deal’
- ‘While the EU-China investment deal won’t derail US-China cooperation on China, it will undoubtedly complicate matters,’ says former US trade official
Topic | China-EU investment deal
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua