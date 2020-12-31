Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, last met in person in Rome in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, Italy celebrate 50 years of ties with their sights on space, trade and the Olympics
- 2020 was ‘a year worthy of special commemoration in the history of Sino-Italian relations’, Chinese foreign minister says after talks with his Italian counterpart
- Two nations ‘joined hands to cope with the challenge of Covid-19, setting a model of cooperation’, he says
