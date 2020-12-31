Rushan Abbas holds up a photo of her sister, Gulshan Abbas. Rushan says Gulshan is being punished by China for her siblings’ acitivism in America. Photo: Handout
Xinjiang
US demands release of Uygur doctor sentenced to 20 years’ jail while China calls for a halt to ‘smears’
- Chinese foreign ministry confirms Gulshan Abbas was sentenced for crimes related to terrorist activities and ‘assembling a crowd to disrupt social order’
- Brother and sister say Gulshan, who disappeared in September 2018, is being punished for her siblings’ human rights activism in the US
Topic | Xinjiang
Rushan Abbas holds up a photo of her sister, Gulshan Abbas. Rushan says Gulshan is being punished by China for her siblings’ acitivism in America. Photo: Handout