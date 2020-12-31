Rushan Abbas holds up a photo of her sister, Gulshan Abbas. Rushan says Gulshan is being punished by China for her siblings’ acitivism in America. Photo: Handout Rushan Abbas holds up a photo of her sister, Gulshan Abbas. Rushan says Gulshan is being punished by China for her siblings’ acitivism in America. Photo: Handout
Rushan Abbas holds up a photo of her sister, Gulshan Abbas. Rushan says Gulshan is being punished by China for her siblings’ acitivism in America. Photo: Handout

Xinjiang

China /  Diplomacy

US demands release of Uygur doctor sentenced to 20 years’ jail while China calls for a halt to ‘smears’

  • Chinese foreign ministry confirms Gulshan Abbas was sentenced for crimes related to terrorist activities and ‘assembling a crowd to disrupt social order’
  • Brother and sister say Gulshan, who disappeared in September 2018, is being punished for her siblings’ human rights activism in the US

Topic |   Xinjiang
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:45pm, 31 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Rushan Abbas holds up a photo of her sister, Gulshan Abbas. Rushan says Gulshan is being punished by China for her siblings’ acitivism in America. Photo: Handout Rushan Abbas holds up a photo of her sister, Gulshan Abbas. Rushan says Gulshan is being punished by China for her siblings’ acitivism in America. Photo: Handout
Rushan Abbas holds up a photo of her sister, Gulshan Abbas. Rushan says Gulshan is being punished by China for her siblings’ acitivism in America. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE