Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. She saw potential for the Chinese government to use Western social media to change the conversation and perceptions around China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy
Wolf Warriors in the West: how China’s diplomats are taking to Twitter
- Are foreign affairs spokespeople and Chinese diplomats creating bold social media posts outside official channels or is it part of a grand plan?
- The Twitter style of US President Donald Trump has influenced China’s diplomatic social media accounts, with all-cap posts and exclamation marks, observer says
