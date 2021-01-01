Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. She saw potential for the Chinese government to use Western social media to change the conversation and perceptions around China. Photo: Reuters Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. She saw potential for the Chinese government to use Western social media to change the conversation and perceptions around China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. She saw potential for the Chinese government to use Western social media to change the conversation and perceptions around China. Photo: Reuters

Diplomacy

China /  Diplomacy

Wolf Warriors in the West: how China’s diplomats are taking to Twitter

  • Are foreign affairs spokespeople and Chinese diplomats creating bold social media posts outside official channels or is it part of a grand plan?
  • The Twitter style of US President Donald Trump has influenced China’s diplomatic social media accounts, with all-cap posts and exclamation marks, observer says

Topic |   Diplomacy
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 5:50am, 1 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. She saw potential for the Chinese government to use Western social media to change the conversation and perceptions around China. Photo: Reuters Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. She saw potential for the Chinese government to use Western social media to change the conversation and perceptions around China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. She saw potential for the Chinese government to use Western social media to change the conversation and perceptions around China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE