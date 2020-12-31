Nepalese Communist activists stage a protest in Kathmandu on Tuesday against the dissolution of parliament. Photo: EPA-EFE Nepalese Communist activists stage a protest in Kathmandu on Tuesday against the dissolution of parliament. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nepalese Communist activists stage a protest in Kathmandu on Tuesday against the dissolution of parliament. Photo: EPA-EFE

Nepal

China /  Diplomacy

China tries to build bridges between Nepal’s rival communist factions

  • Crisis erupted last week when Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli decided he could no longer work with rival factions within his Nepal Communist Party
  • Beijing responded by sending Guo Yezhou, a vice-minister in the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department to Kathmandu

Topic |   Nepal
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:13pm, 31 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nepalese Communist activists stage a protest in Kathmandu on Tuesday against the dissolution of parliament. Photo: EPA-EFE Nepalese Communist activists stage a protest in Kathmandu on Tuesday against the dissolution of parliament. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nepalese Communist activists stage a protest in Kathmandu on Tuesday against the dissolution of parliament. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE