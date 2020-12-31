Nepalese Communist activists stage a protest in Kathmandu on Tuesday against the dissolution of parliament. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nepal
China tries to build bridges between Nepal’s rival communist factions
- Crisis erupted last week when Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli decided he could no longer work with rival factions within his Nepal Communist Party
- Beijing responded by sending Guo Yezhou, a vice-minister in the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department to Kathmandu
Topic | Nepal
Nepalese Communist activists stage a protest in Kathmandu on Tuesday against the dissolution of parliament. Photo: EPA-EFE