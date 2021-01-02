Hundreds of Chinese experts are working with their African colleagues to help improve agricultural crop yields. Photo: Handout Hundreds of Chinese experts are working with their African colleagues to help improve agricultural crop yields. Photo: Handout
Hundreds of Chinese experts are working with their African colleagues to help improve agricultural crop yields. Photo: Handout

China-Africa relations

China /  Diplomacy

China-Africa relations: Chinese agriculture experts help boost crop yields

  • Hundreds of specialists are working in Zambia, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Mozambique and elsewhere
  • China has built 24 agricultural technology demonstration centres in the continent to help train farmers

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 2 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hundreds of Chinese experts are working with their African colleagues to help improve agricultural crop yields. Photo: Handout Hundreds of Chinese experts are working with their African colleagues to help improve agricultural crop yields. Photo: Handout
Hundreds of Chinese experts are working with their African colleagues to help improve agricultural crop yields. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE