Beijing rebuffed Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s offer to hold talks with the mainland. Photo: CNA
Taiwan
Beijing rejects Taiwan’s offer of talks, telling ruling party to stop using ‘cheap tricks’
- Island’s President Tsai Ing-wen says island is ready to for talks with Beijing as long as it is willing to put aside confrontation
- Mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office urges Taipei’s leaders to ‘stop it with these cheap tricks that dupe people’
Topic | Taiwan
Beijing rebuffed Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s offer to hold talks with the mainland. Photo: CNA