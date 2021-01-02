Beijing rebuffed Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s offer to hold talks with the mainland. Photo: CNA Beijing rebuffed Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s offer to hold talks with the mainland. Photo: CNA
Beijing rejects Taiwan’s offer of talks, telling ruling party to stop using ‘cheap tricks’

  • Island’s President Tsai Ing-wen says island is ready to for talks with Beijing as long as it is willing to put aside confrontation
  • Mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office urges Taipei’s leaders to ‘stop it with these cheap tricks that dupe people’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:02pm, 2 Jan, 2021

