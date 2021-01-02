Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China is resolutely against the politicisation of the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus emerged in many places, Chinese foreign minister says
- China was first to identify the pathogen, but research suggests it was prevalent elsewhere, Wang Yi tells state media
- Country is ‘resolutely against the politicisation of the pandemic and labelling the virus’, he says
