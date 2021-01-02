Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China is resolutely against the politicisation of the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China is resolutely against the politicisation of the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China is resolutely against the politicisation of the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE

Coronavirus pandemic: All stories

China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus emerged in many places, Chinese foreign minister says

  • China was first to identify the pathogen, but research suggests it was prevalent elsewhere, Wang Yi tells state media
  • Country is ‘resolutely against the politicisation of the pandemic and labelling the virus’, he says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 12:10pm, 2 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China is resolutely against the politicisation of the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China is resolutely against the politicisation of the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China is resolutely against the politicisation of the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE