About 85 per cent of the cultivated land on Mauritius is given over to growing sugar. Photo: Shutterstock
China-Africa relations
China-Mauritius free-trade deal creates model for Beijing’s trade with Africa, observers say
- Agreement opens up a market of 1.4 billion consumers to the tiny island nation in the Indian Ocean
- Deal will ‘vitalise cooperation between our two countries and strengthen China-Africa economic ties’, head of African affairs at Chinese foreign ministry says
Topic | China-Africa relations
About 85 per cent of the cultivated land on Mauritius is given over to growing sugar. Photo: Shutterstock