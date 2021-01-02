Joe Biden pictured with Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFP Joe Biden pictured with Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden pictured with Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFP

US-China relations

China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: Beijing says ‘new window of hope’ is opening as it offers Biden administration an olive branch

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi urges incoming president to try to get relations back on track
  • Wang says efforts to ‘start new cold war’ have hurt both countries after ties worsened under Donald Trump

Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 9:13pm, 2 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Joe Biden pictured with Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFP Joe Biden pictured with Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden pictured with Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE