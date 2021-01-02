Joe Biden pictured with Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China-US relations: Beijing says ‘new window of hope’ is opening as it offers Biden administration an olive branch
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi urges incoming president to try to get relations back on track
- Wang says efforts to ‘start new cold war’ have hurt both countries after ties worsened under Donald Trump
Topic | US-China relations
Joe Biden pictured with Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: AFP