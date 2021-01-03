A Japanese newspaper reported that 18 people had been given an unapproved Chinese Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Xinhua A Japanese newspaper reported that 18 people had been given an unapproved Chinese Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Xinhua
A Japanese newspaper reported that 18 people had been given an unapproved Chinese Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Xinhua

Coronavirus China

China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus vaccine: Beijing responds to claims Japanese were given unapproved Sinopharm jabs

  • Government ‘attaches great importance to the safety of vaccine production and distribution’, embassy in Tokyo says
  • Statement comes after Japanese newspaper says 18 Japanese received an unapproved vaccine that had been smuggled into the country by a Chinese citizen

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 3:00pm, 3 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Japanese newspaper reported that 18 people had been given an unapproved Chinese Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Xinhua A Japanese newspaper reported that 18 people had been given an unapproved Chinese Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Xinhua
A Japanese newspaper reported that 18 people had been given an unapproved Chinese Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE