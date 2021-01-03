Illustration: Henry Wong Illustration: Henry Wong
China-EU relations

China /  Diplomacy

China-EU investment deal: who’s the real winner after seven years of negotiations?

  • Comprehensive agreement on investment will give European firms a ‘better chance to enter the Chinese market and increase competition between Chinese and European investors;, Fudan University’s Ding Chun says
  • ‘The real winner is China, not the EU, even if the commitments/concessions that China promised would be eventually achieved,’ Justyna Szczudlik, head of the Asia-Pacific programme at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, says

Shi JiangtaoCatherine Wong
Updated: 10:12pm, 3 Jan, 2021

