China-EU relations
China-EU investment deal: who’s the real winner after seven years of negotiations?
- Comprehensive agreement on investment will give European firms a ‘better chance to enter the Chinese market and increase competition between Chinese and European investors;, Fudan University’s Ding Chun says
- ‘The real winner is China, not the EU, even if the commitments/concessions that China promised would be eventually achieved,’ Justyna Szczudlik, head of the Asia-Pacific programme at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, says
