Jake Sullivan is the designated national security adviser for the incoming Biden administration in the United States. Photo: Getty Images
Donald Trump
China-US trade war: Biden team to tackle EU differences and ‘then take on Beijing’
- In the backwash of China and the EU signing an investment accord, the incoming US government wants leverage to end China’s ‘problematic trade abuses’
- Key Biden adviser says the new administration aims to end the multi-front trade war Trump’s government started
Topic | Donald Trump
Jake Sullivan is the designated national security adviser for the incoming Biden administration in the United States. Photo: Getty Images