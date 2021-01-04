The expected departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel this year will add to uncertainty about the investment agreement, according to a Beijing academic. Photo: Getty Images
China-EU investment pact is signed but not yet a done deal, analysts warn
- There are still big uncertainties for Chinese investors, ‘from security reviews to the departure of Angela Merkel’
- Promised market access for European firms is not guaranteed, Berlin think tank chief says
