German Chancellor Angela Merkel was among the leaders pushing for a deal, but other EU member states have expressed concerns. Photo: Getty Images
China-EU investment deal
Explainer |
Deal or no deal? What next for China-EU investment pact and why it may fail
- Comprehensive Agreement on Investment was announced on December 30 but the devil may be in the detail, which is yet to be negotiated
- Head of European Parliament’s China delegation among those against ratifying the deal, while some EU states say others forced it through hastily
Topic | China-EU investment deal
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was among the leaders pushing for a deal, but other EU member states have expressed concerns. Photo: Getty Images