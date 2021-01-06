Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides exchange greetings on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-EU investment deal
EU should not let others interfere in relations with China, Wang Yi says
- Beijing and Brussels are partners not rivals, according to Chinese foreign minister who called for win-win cooperation
- The US was not directly referred to but Washington is known to be uneasy about EU-China investment deal
