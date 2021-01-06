US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted a map on Twitter showing that China was 900 miles from the Arctic Circle. Photo: AFP
China rejects Mike Pompeo’s challenge to its ‘near-Arctic nation’ claim
- US secretary of state on Monday tweeted that Beijing’s declaration was a ‘communist fiction’
- Foreign ministry hits back by contrasting Chinese involvement in the region with American activities in the South China Sea
