The online talks are due to take place early on Thursday in Taiwan, or Wednesday evening in Washington. Photo: Reuters The online talks are due to take place early on Thursday in Taiwan, or Wednesday evening in Washington. Photo: Reuters
The online talks are due to take place early on Thursday in Taiwan, or Wednesday evening in Washington. Photo: Reuters

Taiwan

China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan and US set for sensitive dialogue – and reveal the timing in advance

  • US state department takes rare step of revealing schedule of closed-door talks before they take place
  • Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, will represent Washington in online dialogue, on Wednesday US time

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:58pm, 6 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The online talks are due to take place early on Thursday in Taiwan, or Wednesday evening in Washington. Photo: Reuters The online talks are due to take place early on Thursday in Taiwan, or Wednesday evening in Washington. Photo: Reuters
The online talks are due to take place early on Thursday in Taiwan, or Wednesday evening in Washington. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE