US Vice-President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress as it convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election. Photo: AP
US Presidential Election 2020
Mike Pence breaks with Donald Trump, rejecting his bid to overturn election results
- A dramatic move by US vice-president as lawmakers meet to officially certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory
- ‘My oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted’
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
