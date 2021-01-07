US Vice-President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress as it convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election. Photo: AP US Vice-President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress as it convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election. Photo: AP
US Vice-President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress as it convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election. Photo: AP

Mike Pence breaks with Donald Trump, rejecting his bid to overturn election results

  • A dramatic move by US vice-president as lawmakers meet to officially certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory
  • ‘My oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted’

Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 2:59am, 7 Jan, 2021

