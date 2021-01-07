“The situation in Hong Kong is followed closely by parliamentarians,” said Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, which will review the EU-China investment deal reached last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
European Parliament members say Hong Kong arrests threaten passage of EU-China investment deal
- European Commission still keen to get the deal done, saying ‘engagement’ with China on other issues remains crucial
- ‘No one should make the mistake of assuming there are built-in majorities for any deal’, says Bernd Lange, head of the parliament’s trade committee
