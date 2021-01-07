China has issued a safety warning to its citizens in the US after protests in Washington. Photo: Reuters China has issued a safety warning to its citizens in the US after protests in Washington. Photo: Reuters
China warns its citizens in Washington to take safety precautions against protests and virus

  • Chinese state media outlets and commentators are closely following and sharing images of the unfolding situation in the US
  • ‘When I woke up, Congress had fallen and the US was in chaos’ one popular and anonymous commentator said on WeChat

Updated: 2:09pm, 7 Jan, 2021

