China has issued a safety warning to its citizens in the US after protests in Washington. Photo: Reuters
China warns its citizens in Washington to take safety precautions against protests and virus
- Chinese state media outlets and commentators are closely following and sharing images of the unfolding situation in the US
- ‘When I woke up, Congress had fallen and the US was in chaos’ one popular and anonymous commentator said on WeChat
