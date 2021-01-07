US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft has been vocal in her support for Taiwan. Photo: UNTV via AP
Taiwan
US ambassador to United Nations will visit Taiwan, Mike Pompeo says
- Kelly Craft will be the third senior American official sent to the island since August and the trip is certain to anger mainland China
- Secretary of state calls Taiwan ‘a reliable partner and vibrant democracy that has flourished despite Beijing’s efforts’
Topic | Taiwan
US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft has been vocal in her support for Taiwan. Photo: UNTV via AP