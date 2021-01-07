Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China mocks US ‘double standards’ over Capitol chaos vs Hong Kong
- From officials to online commenters, Chinese critics accuse Washington of hypocrisy in its response to the storming of the Hill by Trump supporters
- US siege partly a result of deep divisions in the country, between people who benefited from globalisation and people who suffered from it, analyst says.
Topic | US-China relations
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters