China mocks US ‘double standards’ over Capitol chaos vs Hong Kong

  • From officials to online commenters, Chinese critics accuse Washington of hypocrisy in its response to the storming of the Hill by Trump supporters
  • US siege partly a result of deep divisions in the country, between people who benefited from globalisation and people who suffered from it, analyst says.

Kristin Huang and Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 8:29pm, 7 Jan, 2021

