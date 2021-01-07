Wang Yi meets Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Belt and Road Initiative
China cancels Democratic Republic of Congo loans as it joins belt and road
- Beijing writes off US$28 million in matured loans and pledges US$17 million of support in a country where Chinese firms already dominate mining sector
- But the African nation owed a relatively small debt to China and still needs to rally more international help, analyst says
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Wang Yi meets Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua