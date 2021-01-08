US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft has been vocal in her support for Taiwan and has lashed out at Beijing over human rights issues. Photo: Reuters
China-US tensions: Beijing warns UN envoy’s mission to Taiwan is America ‘playing with fire’
- Kelly Craft is the third senior US official to visit the self-ruled island this year, each one drawing protests from Beijing
- ‘The US will pay a heavy price’, China declares while also cautioning that the visit will harm relations between the countries
