US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft has been vocal in her support for Taiwan and has lashed out at Beijing over human rights issues. Photo: Reuters US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft has been vocal in her support for Taiwan and has lashed out at Beijing over human rights issues. Photo: Reuters
China-US tensions: Beijing warns UN envoy’s mission to Taiwan is America ‘playing with fire’

  • Kelly Craft is the third senior US official to visit the self-ruled island this year, each one drawing protests from Beijing
  • ‘The US will pay a heavy price’, China declares while also cautioning that the visit will harm relations between the countries

Teddy Ng
Updated: 12:53pm, 8 Jan, 2021

