The US Coast Guard could form part of a new tri-service American maritime strategy. Photo: Handout
South China Sea
US-China ‘grey zone’ rivalry in South China Sea may be about to intensify
- American plans to include coastguard in integrated naval force highlights growing role of non-military ‘grey zone’ maritime activities
- New strategy formalises ways of countering China’s coastguard, which is used heavily to project power and assert claims in the disputed waters
