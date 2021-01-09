The US Coast Guard could form part of a new tri-service American maritime strategy. Photo: Handout The US Coast Guard could form part of a new tri-service American maritime strategy. Photo: Handout
The US Coast Guard could form part of a new tri-service American maritime strategy. Photo: Handout

South China Sea

China /  Diplomacy

US-China ‘grey zone’ rivalry in South China Sea may be about to intensify

  • American plans to include coastguard in integrated naval force highlights growing role of non-military ‘grey zone’ maritime activities
  • New strategy formalises ways of countering China’s coastguard, which is used heavily to project power and assert claims in the disputed waters

Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 9 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US Coast Guard could form part of a new tri-service American maritime strategy. Photo: Handout The US Coast Guard could form part of a new tri-service American maritime strategy. Photo: Handout
The US Coast Guard could form part of a new tri-service American maritime strategy. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE