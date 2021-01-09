Mekong River watchers and activists have warned of the impact of China’s dams on communities and wildlife downstream. Photo: Pianporn Deetes
Laos
Mekong dam: China cuts river flow 50 per cent, is slammed for lack of warning
- Beijing tells countries downstream there is reduced water flow until January 24, for power-line maintenance
- Observers had already reported a dramatic fall in water levels days earlier and say ecosystems and livelihoods are in peril
Topic | Laos
Mekong River watchers and activists have warned of the impact of China’s dams on communities and wildlife downstream. Photo: Pianporn Deetes