Mekong River watchers and activists have warned of the impact of China’s dams on communities and wildlife downstream. Photo: Pianporn Deetes

Mekong dam: China cuts river flow 50 per cent, is slammed for lack of warning

  • Beijing tells countries downstream there is reduced water flow until January 24, for power-line maintenance
  • Observers had already reported a dramatic fall in water levels days earlier and say ecosystems and livelihoods are in peril

Catherine Wong and Maria Siow

Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Jan, 2021

