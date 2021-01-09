China’s Ministry of Commerce has issued new rules on compliance with foreign legislation. Photo: Handout China’s Ministry of Commerce has issued new rules on compliance with foreign legislation. Photo: Handout
  • Ministry of Commerce says new rules on ‘unjustified extraterritorial application of foreign legislation’ take effect immediately
  • Order comes after the United States this week threatened new sanctions on Hong Kong and mainland China

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 1:50pm, 9 Jan, 2021

