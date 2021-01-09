An Indian army soldier stands guard along the frontier with China. Photo: AFP An Indian army soldier stands guard along the frontier with China. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute

China /  Diplomacy

Chinese soldier held by Indian troops after straying across disputed Himalayan border into Ladakh

  • Arrangements are being made to return the soldier who was said to have become disoriented by the darkness and mountain terrain
  • Tensions have been high for months following a deadly clash last June in the Galwan Valley

China-India border dispute
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 8:55pm, 9 Jan, 2021

