An Indian army soldier stands guard along the frontier with China. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute
Chinese soldier held by Indian troops after straying across disputed Himalayan border into Ladakh
- Arrangements are being made to return the soldier who was said to have become disoriented by the darkness and mountain terrain
- Tensions have been high for months following a deadly clash last June in the Galwan Valley
