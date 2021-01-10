US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a briefing to the media at the State Department on November 10, 2020. Photo: REUTERS US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a briefing to the media at the State Department on November 10, 2020. Photo: REUTERS
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a briefing to the media at the State Department on November 10, 2020. Photo: REUTERS

US-China relations

China /  Diplomacy

Pompeo calls restrictions on official contacts with Taiwan ‘null and void’, in swipe at Beijing

  • Pompeo’s order allows US government to conduct official engagements with Taipei through the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT)
  • The non-profit AIT has traditionally played a low-key role to avoid disputes with Beijing

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:51am, 10 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a briefing to the media at the State Department on November 10, 2020. Photo: REUTERS US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a briefing to the media at the State Department on November 10, 2020. Photo: REUTERS
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a briefing to the media at the State Department on November 10, 2020. Photo: REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE