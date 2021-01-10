Sai Kung District Council chairman Chung Kam-lun, was among 53 people arrested on Wednesday under the national security law,. Photo: May Tse Sai Kung District Council chairman Chung Kam-lun, was among 53 people arrested on Wednesday under the national security law,. Photo: May Tse
US, Canada, Britain and Australia condemn Hong Kong opposition arrests

  • Foreign ministers of four countries issue joint statement condemning dawn raids last week
  • National security law being used to eliminate dissent, ministers say

Reuters
Updated: 12:08pm, 10 Jan, 2021

