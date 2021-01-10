Tanzania has revived its interest in joint infrastructure projects with China. Photo: Xinhua
Belt and Road Initiative
China sends Africa a signal that Belt and Road Initiative is still open for business
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s tour of the continent saw Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo joining the multibillion-dollar project
- Beijing was keen to use the trip to signal it is still willing to fund infrastructure projects and rebuild strained relationships
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
