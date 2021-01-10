Mike Pompeo said the US restrictions on relations with Taiwan had been designed to “appease the Chinese Communist Party”. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
Beijing urged not to overreact to Trump administration’s ‘desperate last act’ on Taiwan
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced he would remove constraints on official US engagements with Taiwan
- But analysts say it would be better to wait for Joe Biden to come to power amid growing clamour for US President’s impeachment
Topic | US-China relations
Mike Pompeo said the US restrictions on relations with Taiwan had been designed to “appease the Chinese Communist Party”. Photo: Reuters