Mike Pompeo said the US restrictions on relations with Taiwan had been designed to “appease the Chinese Communist Party”. Photo: Reuters Mike Pompeo said the US restrictions on relations with Taiwan had been designed to “appease the Chinese Communist Party”. Photo: Reuters
Mike Pompeo said the US restrictions on relations with Taiwan had been designed to “appease the Chinese Communist Party”. Photo: Reuters

US-China relations

China /  Diplomacy

Beijing urged not to overreact to Trump administration’s ‘desperate last act’ on Taiwan

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced he would remove constraints on official US engagements with Taiwan
  • But analysts say it would be better to wait for Joe Biden to come to power amid growing clamour for US President’s impeachment

Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:15pm, 10 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mike Pompeo said the US restrictions on relations with Taiwan had been designed to “appease the Chinese Communist Party”. Photo: Reuters Mike Pompeo said the US restrictions on relations with Taiwan had been designed to “appease the Chinese Communist Party”. Photo: Reuters
Mike Pompeo said the US restrictions on relations with Taiwan had been designed to “appease the Chinese Communist Party”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE