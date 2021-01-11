Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi during a previous visit. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi during a previous visit. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi during a previous visit. Photo: Xinhua

US-China relations

China /  Diplomacy

China moves to charm Asia ahead of Biden presidency

  • Soon after his return from a similar mission to Africa, Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi makes Myanmar first stop of Asian visit
  • Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines will also be welcoming Wang with discussions to include infrastructure and the pandemic

Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 12:10pm, 11 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi during a previous visit. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi during a previous visit. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi during a previous visit. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE