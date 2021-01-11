Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu takes photos with a sample of the new passport in Taipei. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan introduces new passport designed to end confusion with mainland China
- New designed enlarges word ‘Taiwan’ and reduces the prominence of the ‘Republic of China’ in English
- Taipei says citizens will not be mistakenly identified as mainlanders, but Beijing says it is a ‘petty move’ and island remains part of China
