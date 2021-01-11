Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said previous restrictions on how US officials may interact with their Taipei counterparts were “null and void”. Photo: Ron Przysucha/US State Department/dpa Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said previous restrictions on how US officials may interact with their Taipei counterparts were “null and void”. Photo: Ron Przysucha/US State Department/dpa
US says Mike Pompeo won’t go to Taiwan after Chinese state media warns such a trip may ‘trigger a war’

  • Spokeswoman tweets that Europe tour will be his final as secretary of state and says China’s ‘nervous panic diplomacy is unwarranted and dangerous’
  • Global Times commentary said Beijing’s response would be ‘overwhelming’ if Pompeo visited island after lifting restrictions on official contacts

Minnie ChanCatherine Wong
Updated: 7:01pm, 11 Jan, 2021

