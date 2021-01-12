US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington to protest against the certification of the US presidential election results by Congress on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
developing | House Democrats introduce impeachment resolution against Donald Trump
- The resolution contains a single article of impeachment charging the president with ‘incitement of insurrection’ for his role in the deadly US Capitol attack
- ‘He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government’
