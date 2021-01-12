US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Georgia on January 4. Photo: AFP
US Politics
Donald Trump’s page on US State Department website changed to show his term ending on Monday
- US media reports that changes, which were also seen on Mike Pence’s biography, were made by a ‘disgruntled employee’
- Internet users speculate about hacks or resignations, but State Department site is said to be ‘nearly impossible to hack’
Topic | US Politics
US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Georgia on January 4. Photo: AFP