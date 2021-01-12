Taiwan representative Chen Hsing-hsing arrives at the US embassy in the Netherlands, where she is greeted by ambassador Pete Hoekstra. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
US embassy in Netherlands hosts Taiwan days after restrictions lifted
- With no formal diplomatic recognition between the two sides, previous meetings have been strictly unofficial
- Taipei’s representative meets US ambassador in first interaction since restrictions removed on Saturday
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan representative Chen Hsing-hsing arrives at the US embassy in the Netherlands, where she is greeted by ambassador Pete Hoekstra. Photo: Handout