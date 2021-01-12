Kevin Rudd said the US secretary of state was “laying a whole series of landmines” for the incoming Biden administration. Photo: EPA-EFE Kevin Rudd said the US secretary of state was “laying a whole series of landmines” for the incoming Biden administration. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mike Pompeo is laying ‘landmines’ on Taiwan policy, former Australian leader warns

  • Kevin Rudd also says the US secretary of state has been ‘salting the earth in the US-China relationship’
  • Pompeo has lifted restrictions on American officials visiting the self-ruled island, further inflaming tensions with Beijing

Kinling Lo
Updated: 8:30pm, 12 Jan, 2021

