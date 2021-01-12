China says a WHO team will fly directly to Wuhan from Singapore on Thursday. Photo: AP
World Health Organization
Coronavirus: China confirms Wuhan is first stop on WHO origins mission
- Team of international experts will travel directly on Thursday to the Chinese city where the disease was first detected
- Confirmation comes after two members en route to the country were stopped by ’visa clearance’ issues
