US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at the State Department in September. Photo: AP
US Politics
US diplomats scrap trips to Europe, Taiwan after Capitol invasion
- All overseas travel plans cancelled, including Europe trip for Mike Pompeo, State Department says
- The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office head in Washington confirms Taiwan trip is cancelled, says VOA’s Chinese service on Twitter
