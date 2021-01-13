US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at the State Department in September. Photo: AP US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at the State Department in September. Photo: AP
US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at the State Department in September. Photo: AP

US Politics

China /  Diplomacy

US diplomats scrap trips to Europe, Taiwan after Capitol invasion

  • All overseas travel plans cancelled, including Europe trip for Mike Pompeo, State Department says
  • The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office head in Washington confirms Taiwan trip is cancelled, says VOA’s Chinese service on Twitter

Topic |   US Politics
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 4:42am, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at the State Department in September. Photo: AP US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at the State Department in September. Photo: AP
US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at the State Department in September. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE