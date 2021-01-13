US President Donald Trump and John Bolton, his national security adviser, at a White House meeting in 2018. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS US President Donald Trump and John Bolton, his national security adviser, at a White House meeting in 2018. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
US President Donald Trump and John Bolton, his national security adviser, at a White House meeting in 2018. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS

US-China relations

China /  Diplomacy

John Bolton says Donald Trump might have reversed course on China trade with right moves by Xi Jinping

  • If Trump had won a second term, the Chinese leader could have changed his mind about the trade war, Bolton believes
  • Trump was more concerned about ‘pursuing public opinion’ than a coherent foreign policy, says former national security adviser

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 7:05am, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump and John Bolton, his national security adviser, at a White House meeting in 2018. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS US President Donald Trump and John Bolton, his national security adviser, at a White House meeting in 2018. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
US President Donald Trump and John Bolton, his national security adviser, at a White House meeting in 2018. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE