US President Donald Trump and John Bolton, his national security adviser, at a White House meeting in 2018. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
US-China relations
John Bolton says Donald Trump might have reversed course on China trade with right moves by Xi Jinping
- If Trump had won a second term, the Chinese leader could have changed his mind about the trade war, Bolton believes
- Trump was more concerned about ‘pursuing public opinion’ than a coherent foreign policy, says former national security adviser
