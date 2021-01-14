A technological decoupling between the US and China is already hurting, according to a survey of European companies operating in China. Photo: Shutterstock A technological decoupling between the US and China is already hurting, according to a survey of European companies operating in China. Photo: Shutterstock
A technological decoupling between the US and China is already hurting, according to a survey of European companies operating in China. Photo: Shutterstock

China-EU relations

China /  Diplomacy

Decoupling could be ‘death knell’ for European firms in China: report

  • Survey of 120 companies shows many operations disrupted with deep concerns of more to come, especially in digital fields
  • At least one Europe-based business has already closed its manufacturing operation in southwest China

Topic |   China-EU relations
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A technological decoupling between the US and China is already hurting, according to a survey of European companies operating in China. Photo: Shutterstock A technological decoupling between the US and China is already hurting, according to a survey of European companies operating in China. Photo: Shutterstock
A technological decoupling between the US and China is already hurting, according to a survey of European companies operating in China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE