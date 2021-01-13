US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft was set to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday but her trip was cancelled at the last minute. Photo: EPA-EFE US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft was set to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday but her trip was cancelled at the last minute. Photo: EPA-EFE
US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft was set to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday but her trip was cancelled at the last minute. Photo: EPA-EFE

Taiwan

China /  Diplomacy

China-US rivalry: cancelled trips to Taiwan, Europe will help ease pressure for a while, observers say

  • Incoming Biden administration ‘does not seem to be very interested in the Taiwan issue, but it’s a card they will definitely play in the future’, US affairs expert says
  • The two cancelled trips by US officials ‘can mitigate [the Sino-US confrontation] a little’, academic says

Topic |   Taiwan
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 9:00pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft was set to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday but her trip was cancelled at the last minute. Photo: EPA-EFE US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft was set to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday but her trip was cancelled at the last minute. Photo: EPA-EFE
US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft was set to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday but her trip was cancelled at the last minute. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE