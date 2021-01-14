The team from the WHO is set to arrive in Wuhan in Thursday. Photo: AFP The team from the WHO is set to arrive in Wuhan in Thursday. Photo: AFP
The team from the WHO is set to arrive in Wuhan in Thursday. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic

China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: WHO team’s investigation hinges on full access, transparency, disease experts say

  • The question is ‘to what extent will the Chinese authorities seek to interfere with the investigation’, health security expert says
  • Team of 10 specialists from around the world are set to arrive in Wuhan on Thursday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 11:23am, 14 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The team from the WHO is set to arrive in Wuhan in Thursday. Photo: AFP The team from the WHO is set to arrive in Wuhan in Thursday. Photo: AFP
The team from the WHO is set to arrive in Wuhan in Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE