The Alibaba logo is seen in front of the company’s offices in Beijing. Photo: Reuters The Alibaba logo is seen in front of the company’s offices in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
US shelves plans for investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, say insiders

  • Senior Trump administration officials had been mulling plans to add the tech giants to a list of firms with alleged Chinese military links
  • Decision provides a momentary reprieve to Beijing’s top companies amid a broader crackdown by Washington

Reuters
Updated: 4:03am, 14 Jan, 2021

