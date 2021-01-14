The Alibaba logo is seen in front of the company’s offices in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
US shelves plans for investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, say insiders
- Senior Trump administration officials had been mulling plans to add the tech giants to a list of firms with alleged Chinese military links
- Decision provides a momentary reprieve to Beijing’s top companies amid a broader crackdown by Washington
Topic | US-China relations
The Alibaba logo is seen in front of the company’s offices in Beijing. Photo: Reuters