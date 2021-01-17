Visitors look out from the Seoul Sky observation deck. South Korea must find ways to negotiate survival in a world upended by a pandemic, an emboldened Beijing and a new US administration coming to power. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea
South Korea caught in the middle as China, US ‘whales’ face off
- Nation has a difficult balancing act as the two superpowers engage in increasingly hostile disputes in its backyard
- Seoul is hoping Xi Jinping’s state visit will improve ties, while questions have been raised over the future relationship with Washington
Topic | South Korea
Visitors look out from the Seoul Sky observation deck. South Korea must find ways to negotiate survival in a world upended by a pandemic, an emboldened Beijing and a new US administration coming to power. Photo: Bloomberg