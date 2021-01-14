A worker in protective gear directs members of the World Health Organization team on their arrival at the airport in Wuhan on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: two scientists on WHO team barred from China after testing positive for antibodies
- Researchers still in Singapore awaiting further confirmation as rest of group arrives in Wuhan
- Passengers flying from Singapore are required to take nucleic acid and IgM antibody tests before boarding China-bound flights
